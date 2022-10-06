Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held meetings with several leaders on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) in the Czech Republic.

The event's main highlight on Thursday however was President Erdogan bringing together Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Czech Republic’s capital Prague.

Last month, President Erdogan hinted at meeting Pashinyan and Aliyev in Prague to not only boost Türkiye's normalisation with Armenia but also help the two estranged nations -- Azerbaijan and Armenia -- break the ice.

Erdogan arrived on Thursday in Prague for the community meeting which brings together leaders of the 27 EU states and 17 other European countries – Türkiye, UK, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Albania, Armenia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Norway, Switzerland, Iceland, Lichtenstein, Moldova, and Georgia.

It aims to foster political dialogue and cooperation on issues of common interest and to strengthen the security, stability, and prosperity of the European continent, according to a European Union statement.