At least 15 people have drowned after two boats carrying refugees and migrants sank in the Aegean Sea, and rescuers were looking for dozens still missing, Greek authorities said.

The coast guard said 15 bodies had been recovered near the eastern island of Midilli (Lesvos) early on Thursday after a dinghy carrying about 40 people sank. Five people were rescued and three had been located on a rocky outcrop near the site of the sinking.

A second rescue effort was launched several hundred kilometres to the west, near the island of Kythira, where a sailboat carrying about 100 refugees and migrants hit rocks and sank late on Wednesday.

Kythira is some 400 kilometers west of Türkiye and on a route often used to bypass Greece and head directly to Italy.

Officials said 30 people had been rescued after that boat hit rocks off the village port of Diakofti on the east of the island. Winds in the area were up to 70 kph.

"We could see the boat smashing against the rocks and people climbing up those rocks to try and save themselves. It was an unbelievable sight," Martha Stathaki, a local resident told The Associated Press news agency.

"All the residents here went down to the harbour to try and help."

Local officials said a school in the area would be opened to provide shelter for the rescued. Navy divers were also expected to arrive on Thursday.

Greece's deadly pushbacks

Separately, Turkish authorities saved 48 refugees pushed back by the Greek coast guard to the Türkiye's territorial waters on the western coast of Kusadasi on Wednesday.