Nine Muslims have been publicly flogged by policemen in the western Indian state of Gujarat after being accused of throwing stones at a Hindu religious event.

A video of the police flogging quickly went viral on social media, drawing criticism from politicians and civil rights activists alike.

Stone pelting was reported on Monday at the Garba event during Navratri celebrations in Undhela village in Gujarat's Kheda district. The event was held in a location near a mosque.

Garba is a type of dance performed during Navratri, a Hindu festival honouring the Hindu goddess Durga.

According to police, at least six people were injured in the stone pelting.

The police arrested nine people for allegedly throwing stones and instead of taking them to the court brought them to the village on Tuesday.

The Muslim men were then tied to a pole and publicly flogged by the police amidst cheering by the locals, who reportedly raised religious slogans.

"A group of Muslim youth tried to disrupt the celebration at the village. The Muslim youth had an objection to organising this celebration near a mosque," Deputy Superintendent of Police V R Bajpai told reporters.

According to the police, a case was filed against 43 people at Matar Police Station, and 13 were arrested.

Demanding action

Meanwhile, a member of Gujarat's Legislative Assembly from the opposition Congress party, Gyasudding Sheikh, has demanded action against the policemen.

"The government must immediately take action against those policemen involved in flogging. The police have no right to do this against the accused publicly," he told reporters in Ahmadabad.

Another Congress leader, Karti P Chidambaram, took to Twitter to criticise the ruling right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for turning India into a Hindutva (Hindu fundamentalist) state.

"What next, public beheadings? And the chants?" he asked.

In a statement, the Indian American Muslim Council (IAMC) also criticised the police action.