A federal appeals court has ordered a lower court review of Biden administration revisions to a programme preventing the deportation of hundreds of thousands of immigrants brought into the United States as children.

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals said on Wednesday a federal district judge in Texas should take another look at the programme following the revisions adopted in August. The ruling declaring the programme unlawful, for now, leaves the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) up in the air.

"A district court is in the best position to review the administrative record in the rulemaking proceeding," said the opinion by Chief 5th Circuit Judge Priscilla Richman, nominated to the court by ex-president George W Bush. The other panel members were judges Kurt Engelhardt and James Ho, both appointees of ex-president Donald Trump.

In remanding the case, the appeals court said it did not have enough information to rule on the new regulation, which is set to take effect on October 31, but that the case should be resolved as quickly as possible.

The 46-page opinion signalled the judges were skeptical of DACA's legality.

"The legal questions that DACA presents are serious, both to the parties and to the public," they wrote. "In our view, the defendants have not shown that there is a likelihood that they will succeed on the merits."

"It appears that the status quo for DACA remains," said Veronica Garcia, an attorney for the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, an advocacy organisation.

The decision is a mixed one for US President Joe Biden, a Democrat, who said he wants a permanent pathway to citizenship for DACA recipients — often known as "Dreamers."

DACA was adopted by former president Barack Obama's administration and has had a complicated ride through federal court challenges.

Texas-based US District Judge Andrew Hanen last year declared DACA illegal. He found that the program had not been subjected to public notice and comment periods required under the federal Administrative Procedures Act. But he left the programme temporarily intact for those already benefiting from it, pending the appeal.

Wednesday's ruling by three judges of the New Orleans-based 5th Circuit upholds the judge's initial finding. But it sends the case back to him for a look at a new version of the rule issued by the Biden administration in late August.

The new rule takes effect on October 31.

"I am deeply disappointed by today’s ruling and the ongoing uncertainty it creates for families and communities across the country," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.