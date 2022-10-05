WORLD
2 MIN READ
Casualties as pickup plunges into Guatemala ravine
Pickup truck carrying impoverished villagers to collect benefits under UN food plan plunges off cliff in eastern region, killing 17 people and wounding 13 others, officials say.
Casualties as pickup plunges into Guatemala ravine
Two of the dead were children, officials say. / Reuters Archive
Baba UmarBaba Umar
October 5, 2022

At least 17 people have been killed and 13 injured when a pickup truck plunged off a cliff in eastern Guatemala, a local official said.

The victims were impoverished villagers on their way to town to collect benefits under the UN's World Food Programme, said mayor Ramon Diaz of Jocotan, a municipality in eastern Guatemala near the border with Honduras, on Wednesday 

Two of the dead were children.

RECOMMENDED

Diaz said it appeared the truck, which witnesses said was transporting about 30 people, had stopped on a slope on a mountain road to pick up more passengers, but started rolling and fell off the cliff.

Press photographs showed bodies strewn around the truck at the bottom of the ravine, covered with blankets as first responders battled to evacuate the injured.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm