The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a medical product alert for four contaminated medicines detected in the Gambia which have been potentially linked to acute kidney injuries and child deaths.

"The four medicines are cough and cold syrups produced by Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited in India. WHO is conducting further investigation with the company and regulatory authorities in India," the UN health agency said on Twitter on Wednesday.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters the four cold and cough syrups in question "have been potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children".

The WHO warned that while the contaminated products have so far only been detected in the Gambia, they may have been distributed outside of the West African country.

The UN agency urged all countries to identify and remove these products from circulation to hinder further harm to patients.

