TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Ankara summons Sweden's envoy over TV content insulting Türkiye
Ugly remarks and visuals on Swedish state TV against Türkiye, its president are unacceptable, says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Ankara summons Sweden's envoy over TV content insulting Türkiye
This undated photo shows Turkish Foreign Ministry, Ankara, Türkiye. / AA
Hatem ShurrabHatem Shurrab
October 5, 2022

Ankara has recorded its protest with Sweden, whose public broadcaster had aired content insulting Türkiye and its president. 

The Nordic country's ambassador to Ankara, Staffan Herrstrom, was summoned to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, which lodged its protest over the incident, diplomatic sources said on Wednesday.

The ministry stressed that the impertinence, as well as the ugly remarks and visuals, on Sweden's public TV network against Türkiye and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan were "unacceptable and cannot be deemed as press freedom."

READ MORE:'Keep your promise to get into NATO' - Erdogan reminds Sweden, Finland

RECOMMENDED

Sweden's public TV network SVT recently interviewed a member of the PKK terrorist organisation and broadcast propaganda against the country, which has dealt with the group's terror campaign for more than 35 years.

The PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. 

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

READ MORE: Türkiye, Sweden kick off talks on extradition of terrorists

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Korea prosecutor seeks death penalty for ousted president Yoon over martial law
Bangladesh remains firm on not playing T20 World Cup in India
Bangladesh summons Myanmar envoy after cross-border gunfire wounds child
Syria designates west of Euphrates a military zone as YPG attacks intensify
UN seeks $2.3B for Ukraine aid as war approaches fifth year
Controversial Druze leader al Hijri incites against Syria, calls followers 'part of Israel'
UN calls for independent probe into woman's killing by US immigration officer
Istanbul University starts using AI to protect endangered seagrass meadows
UN rights chief 'horrified' by violent crackdown on Iran protesters as death toll mounts
Is India weaponising cricket for political leverage over smaller neighbours?
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Six Palestinian children froze to death this Gaza winter, UNICEF says
BBC seeks dismissal of Trump's $10B lawsuit in US court
Israel moves to cut electricity, water to UNRWA buildings in occupied East Jerusalem
Myanmar pro-military party claims majority in junta-run election
Child, two women and elderly man killed as damaged buildings collapse in Gaza storm