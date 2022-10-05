Train travel in Britain has been disrupted by the latest in a string of strikes by railway workers over wages.

Picket lines appeared at stations including London's Kings Cross and Euston on Wednesday as workers from the Aslef and TSSA trade unions and thousands of drivers walked out.

The strike affected around a dozen rail companies.

Railway workers are demanding wage increases to keep pace with decades-high inflation amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The sector has spearheaded a wave of industrial action in recent months.

Tens of thousands of staff in various industries – from the postal and legal systems to ports and telecommunications – have also gone on strike across Britain since the summer.

READ MORE:Why are thousands of workers striking in the UK?

'Approval of the public'

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, which represents train drivers, said it was the first railway dispute he had been involved in where transport unions had "the approval of the public".