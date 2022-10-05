As the Russian attack on Ukraine drags on, cornering both the Kremlin and Vladimir Putin, many Western pundits are in a celebratory mood, accusing Russia of dreadful developments that happen across the world, including the latest Nord Stream pipeline explosions.

But Jeffrey Sachs, a world-renowned American professor of economics, believes the opposite. Yesterday, during a TV appearance on Bloomberg, the professor raised the possibility that the Nord Stream pipeline, which brings Russian gas to Europe, was sabotaged by the US, leading television hosts to take him off air.

“There is considerable circumstantial evidence that the destruction of Nord Stream is a US operation, perhaps with other NATO countries,” Sachs, a Columbia University professor, where he also leads Center for Sustainable Development, tells TRT World.

“While nothing is certain, the evidence at this stage points towards the US as the most likely cause of the events,” he adds. Sachs’ comments came when he said that the Western narrative of ‘an unprovoked attack’ by Moscow on Kiev is a flawed argument. “The US attempt to push NATO into Ukraine and Georgia was a key reason for this war,” Sachs says.

The professor, who has been named among Time Magazine’s 100 most influential world leaders more than once, cites various evidence for his US sabotage argument. In early February, nearly three weeks before the Russian attack on Ukraine, President Biden warned “We would bring an end” to the Nord Stream if Russia used military force against Ukraine, the professor cites.

At the time, Biden was so sure about the end of the Russia-Germany pipeline that he answered a question on how the Nord Stream would end in a telling way. “I promise you we will be able to do it,” he said. “The congratulatory tweet by former Polish Foreign Minister Radek Sikorski, ‘Thank you, USA’ is of course also very suggestive,” adds Sachs.

But that was not all.

“There are many reports of US aircraft overflying the region of the pipeline in the hours before the explosion. I can’t independently verify these claims, but they are widespread,” the professor says.

Moscow denies blowing up pipelines, which cut Russian gas supply to countries like Germany, a vital revenue source for the Kremlin. As a result, blowing up pipelines would not benefit Russia, which does not have a rational reason to destroy it, according to Sachs and other experts. Putin has accused the US of the Nord Stream sabotage.

“There are few if any countries other than the US that have the capability [and motivation] to blow up the pipeline. The US also has a track record of destroying the infrastructure of other countries, including a Soviet pipeline in the 1980s,” Sachs reasons.

A mysterious sabotage

After as many as four explosions, Western media outlets published stories pointing the finger at Russia for sabotaging dysfunctional pipelines. From the very beginning, both Western media and leaders as well as Russians agreed that pipeline leaks occured due to sabotage and were not accidental.

Those wanting to align with the US narrative implicated Russia for the sabotage, but “the fact of the matter is all over the world when I talk to people, they think the US did it,” Sachs said during the Bloomberg appearance, stunning his hosts.