Kuwait's crown prince reappointed Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf al Sabah, the ruling emir's son, as prime minister after the government's resignation following legislative polls in the Gulf state, where a domestic political feud has stalled reforms.

A decree issued by Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al Ahmad al Sabah instructed Sheikh Ahmad to nominate a cabinet for approval, state news agency KUNA reported on Wednesday, following the elections in which opposition members made big gains.

Kuwait, an OPEC oil producer, held early elections on September 29 after the crown prince, who has taken over most of the emir's duties, dissolved parliament in a bid to end the stand-off.

The opposition lawmakers secured nearly 60 percent of seats in the 50-seat National Assembly, according to official results.

On Sunday, the crown prince accepted the resignation of the government led by Sheikh Ahmad after two months of its formation.

Sheikh Ahmad was first named prime minister in July after some opposition MPs staged an open-ended sit-in to press for a new premier.

He replaced Sheikh Sabah al Khalid al Sabah, who resigned in April ahead of a non-cooperation motion in parliament against him.

