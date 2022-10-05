Technical talks between Turkish and Swedish delegations on the extradition of terrorists under the NATO agreement have kicked off.

The two-day talks, beginning Wednesday, are being held in the Turkish capital Ankara.

The Turkish side is being led by Kasim Cicek, the director general of Foreign Relations and European Union at the Justice Ministry.

Three days before the delegations met, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned Ankara would not ratify the NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland until the two Nordic countries "kept" promises they had made to Ankara.

Last week, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag said: "We expect Sweden and Finland to extradite FETO and PKK (terror group) members to Türkiye within the scope of the NATO agreement.”

Trilateral memorandum