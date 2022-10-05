Ethiopia's government has accepted an African Union invitation to hold peace talks with Tigrayan rebels over a month after intense fighting erupted in the country's north, shattering a March truce.

The government "accepted this invitation which is in line with our principled position regarding the peaceful resolution of the conflict and the need to have talks without preconditions," Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's national security adviser Redwan Hussein tweeted on Wednesday.

The Government Communication Service said in a statement that the AU had set "both the date and the venue" for the talks but did not elaborate.

There was no immediate response from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to the announcement, which comes more than a month after intense fighting resumed in northern Ethiopia, dimming hopes of ending the nearly two-year war.

READ MORE:Fighting breaks out between forces, rebels along Ethiopia-Eritrea border

Escalated fighting