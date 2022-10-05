Indonesian President Joko Widodo has visited the stadium where a stampede after a football match at the weekend killed at least 131 people, advocating an overhaul of stadium management, including crowd control.

"We need...improvements in the whole management, management of stadium spectators, time, security. It must all be fully audited so that this tragedy won't happen again," he told reporters at the Kanjuruhan stadium outside Malang city on Wednesday.

Widodo said the main problem during Saturday's stampede in the city of Malang in East Java province was "locked doors and steep stairs". He said he expected a safety assessment of all stadia in Indonesia to be completed in one month.

Earlier in the day, Widodo visited relatives of the victims and talked to the wounded at a hospital, vowing to find the "root" cause of one of the deadliest disasters in the sport's history.

"I want to know the root of the problem that caused this tragedy so that we can get the best solution," Widodo said.

"I will order the public works minister to audit all stadiums used for the (football) league," he said outside the Saiful Anwar hospital, adding he had spoken to FIFA's president the night before about improving Indonesia's "football management".

Action taken

The Indonesian leader's visit came as anger grew over police officers' response to a pitch invasion after fans of Arema FC tried to approach players following their defeat to fierce rivals Persebaya Surabaya.