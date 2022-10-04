At least 130 million people in Bangladesh have been left without power after a grid failure caused widespread blackouts, the government's power utility company said.

It remained unclear what caused Tuesday's unscheduled blackout, which hit more than 80 percent of the country shortly after 2:00 pm (0800 GMT), according to the Power Development Board.

Apart from some locations in Bangladesh's northwest, "the rest of the country is without power", spokesperson Shamim Ahsan told AFP news agency.

The normally brightly lit streets of central Dhaka and other cities were dark on Tuesday evening.

Ahsan said 130 million people or more were without electricity and it remained unclear what had caused the fault.

"It is still under investigation," he said, adding that a technical malfunction was the probable cause.

Another official said later that only 60 percent of the poor country, which is home to factories supplying garments for Western brands, had been affected.

Since then half of those affected had had their power restored by the evening, A.B.M Badruddoza, spokesperson of the state-run power grid company, told AFP.

Junior technology minister Zunaid Palak said on Facebook that power would be restored by 8:00 pm in the capital Dhaka, a megacity home to more than 22 million people.

