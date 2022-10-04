Alarmed by a surge in disease, the United Nations is asking for five times more international aid after deadly floods in Pakistan left millions of survivors homeless and at rising risk of waterborne diseases and other ailments.

The UN on Tuesday raised its request to $816 million from $160 million, saying recent assessments pointed to the urgent need for long-term help lasting into next year.

The request in Geneva came a day after Julien Harneis, the UN coordinator for Pakistan, said diseases such as malaria, dengue fever, scabies and malnutrition are fueling a “second wave of death and destruction," with children and women in its path.

Floods in impoverished Pakistan have affected 33 million people and killed at least 1,696 since mid-June. Pakistan says the record-breaking floods have caused at least $30 billion in damages. The disaster displaced 7.9 million people. Of them, half a million are still living in tents and makeshift homes.

Doctors in Pakistan are trying to contain the outbreak of waterborne and other diseases which have caused nearly 350 deaths in flood-affected areas since July.

On Tuesday, Harneis said that the UN is issuing the revised appeal to meet the urgent needs of the flood victims. “We need all of these funds and we need them quickly," he said.

Harneis said an international support conference will be held later this year to seek more funding for rehabilitation and reconstruction in flood-hit areas, where deluges have wreaked havoc.

