The chief of the prison service in India-administered Kashmir has been murdered, police have said.

The body of Hemant Kumar Lohia, 57, the region's director general of prisons, was found at his friend’s home in the Jammu region overnight, police said on Tuesday.

Police said a household helper was the main suspect — but a rebel group said it had targeted and killed Lohia.

Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh said Lohia's throat had been cut and his body bore burns. The initial investigation suggested it was not a "terror act" but police were investigating, he said.

He told reporters that guards stationed outside the house broke into Lohia's room, which was locked from inside, after noticing a fire there.

Lohia was staying at the home of his friend, Rajiv Khajuria, on the outskirts of Jammu city along with his family because his own house was under renovation.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh told the media that the suspect had apparently strangled Lohia to death, slit his throat with a broken ketchup bottle and then attempted to set his body on fire.

He described the incident as "extremely unfortunate".

Suspect held