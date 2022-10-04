US reality star Kim Kardashian has agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine after unlawfully pushing a cryptocurrency on Instagram without revealing that she was paid to do so, the SEC announced on Monday.

The Securities and Exchange Commission accused Kardashian, who has 331 million followers on Instagram — making her one of the top 10 most followed people on the global social network — of failing to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to post about EMAX tokens, the crypto asset security being offered by EthereumMax.

The fine includes a penalty of $1 million plus $260,000, representing the amount Kardashian paid plus interest, the SEC said in a statement. She also agreed not to promote any crypto asset securities for three years.

"Are you guys into crypto????" the post, published in June of 2021, read.

"This is not financial advice but sharing what my friends just told me about the Ethereum Max token!"

SEC Chair Gary Gensler said the case was "a reminder that, when celebrities or influencers endorse investment opportunities, including crypto asset securities, it doesn’t mean that those investment products are right for all investors."

"We encourage investors to consider an investment's potential risks and opportunities in light of their own financial goals," Gensler said in a statement.

READ MORE:Kim Kardashian named in international art smuggling row