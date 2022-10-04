Tuesday, October 4, 2022

Ukraine claims 'rapid' gains as Russia withdraws

President Zelenskyy has said Ukrainian forces were making "rapid and powerful" gains in southern Ukraine and that they had retaken "dozens" of villages from Russia this week.

"The Ukrainian army is quite rapidly and powerfully advancing in the south," Zelenskyy said in his daily address on social media, adding that "dozens of settlements" had been recaptured in the south and east.

Zelenskyy cited eight settlements in the southern Kherson region, where Moscow's forces have retreated in the face of a sweeping Ukrainian counter-offensive, according to maps presented by the Russian Defence Ministry.

Biden informs Zelenskyy about new batch of weapons systems

US President Joe Biden has told his Ukrainian counterpart Zelenskyy that another $625 million in military assistance, including HIMARS multiple rocket launchers, is on the way, the White House said.

Biden pledged "a new $625 million security assistance package that includes additional weapons and equipment, including HIMARS, artillery systems and ammunition, and armored vehicles," the statement said, without specifying how many of the powerful, highly accurate rocket launchers were being sent.

Atomic agency chief will travel to Kiev, Moscow

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi will be travelling to Kiev and Moscow later this week, the UN nuclear watchdog said.

Grossi will "continue his consultations" on setting up a nuclear safety and protection zone around Ukraine's Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the IAEA said in a statement.

Ihor Murashov, the chief of the Zaporizhzhia plant who was detained by a Russian patrol for two days before being released Monday, will also "not be continuing his duties at the ZNPP", the IAEA said. "It is not yet clear who will replace him in this role", it added.

UN to convene on Russia's annexation of Ukraine's territories

The United Nations General Assembly has called an urgent meeting next Monday to discuss Russia's declared annexation of four partly-occupied regions of Ukraine, a UN spokesperson said.

At the meeting the 193 UN member states will weigh a resolution now under preparation on the annexation after Russia vetoed a condemnation in the Security Council last week, diplomatic sources said.

General Assembly spokesperson Paulina Kubiak said the body will meet at the request of Ukraine and Albania.

Russian army maps show rapid pullbacks in Ukraine

Russian defence ministry maps presented appeared to show rapid withdrawals of Russian forces from areas in eastern and southern Ukraine where they have been under severe pressure from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

The ministry's daily video briefing made no mention of any pullbacks, but on maps used to show the location of purported Russian strikes, the shaded area designating Russian military control was much smaller than the day before.

In northeast Ukraine, where Russia suffered a rout last month, its forces along a frontline running some 70 km southward from Kupiansk along the River Oskil appeared to have retreated some 20 km to the east, as far as the border of Luhansk province.

Over 200,000 drafted into Russian army after Putin's decree

Over 200,000 people have already been drafted into Russia's armed forces since President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilisation two weeks ago, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

Shoigu had announced that he planned to enlist 300,000 men with previous military experience to bolster Russia's offensive on Ukraine, where it has suffered a series of defeats in recent weeks.

However, the official decree did not include a figure, and officials are keen to allay public fears that the actual number could be higher, as even pro-Kremlin figures voice concern that people are being recruited indiscriminately.

Over 6M tons of grain shipped from Ukraine since August

Over 6 million tons of grains have been exported from Ukraine since August under the Ankara-brokered Istanbul deal, Türkiye's National Defence Ministry said.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February.

A Joint Coordination Centre with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Kremlin: Putin ‘likely’ to sign laws to annex Ukraine territories today

President Vladimir Putin is "likely" to sign laws to incorporate four Ukrainian territories into Russia during the course of the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, the upper house of the Russian parliament unanimously ratified legislation to annex the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, representing around 18 percent of Ukraine's internationally-recognised territory, following a similar vote in the lower house on Monday.

Russia will not take part in West’s nuclear rhetoric - Kremlin

The Kremlin said that it did not want to take part in the nuclear rhetoric spread by Western powers and media organisations, when asked about media reports that Russia was preparing to demonstrate its willingness to use nuclear weapons in its conflict with Ukraine.

The Times newspaper reported on Monday that the NATO military alliance had warned members that President Vladimir Putin was set to hold a nuclear test on Ukraine's borders.

Asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia did not want to take part in what he cast as Western exercises in "nuclear rhetoric".

Kremlin: Conflict in Ukraine won’t end if Kiev rules out talks

The Kremlin said that its "special military operation" in Ukraine will not end if Kiev rules out talks, adding that it "takes two sides to negotiate".

"We will either wait for the current president to change his position or wait for the next president to change his position in the interests of the Ukrainian people," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

UKrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree formally declaring any talks between Kiev and President Vladimir Putin "impossible", but left the door open to talks with Russia.