President Joe Biden has said that the United States will place "further costs" on Iran in response to the violent crackdown against "peaceful protesters" in the country.

"This week, the United States will be imposing further costs on perpetrators of violence against peaceful protestors. We will continue holding Iranian officials accountable and supporting the rights of Iranians to protest freely," Biden said in a statement on Monday.

Biden said he is "gravely concerned about reports of the intensifying violent crackdown on peaceful protesters in Iran, including students and women, who are demanding their equal rights and basic human dignity."

"The United States stands with Iranian women and all the citizens of Iran who are inspiring the world with their bravery."

Widespread street demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, who died following her detention by morality police for allegedly breaching the country's strict dress code, are in their third week.

Biden gave no indication of what measures he was considering. Iran is already under crippling US economic sanctions largely related to its controversial nuclear program, which Tehran insists has only civilian purposes but the international community suspects is secretly aimed at building an atomic weapon.

READ MORE: Scores killed in Iran's Mahsa Amini protests – rights group

Iran: US, Israel behind protests