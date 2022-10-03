A Pakistani court has accepted former Prime Minister Imran Khan's written apology in a contempt case stemming from hisstatements against a female judge that was seen as a threat, court officials and a defence lawyer have said.

Monday's ruling by the Islamabad High Court averted Khan's possible disqualification to run for the next parliamentary elections.

Khan initially refused to apologise for his remarks, but last month reversed course and submitted a written apology.

Khan's lawyer, Babar Awan, said the court dismissed the contempt charge that had been issued last month in connection with the former premier's remarks about judge Zeba Chaudhry.

The ruling came weeks after Athar Minallah, the chief justice at the Islamabad High Court, issued a contempt notice to Khan for threatening Chaudhry during a rally in August.