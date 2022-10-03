Thousands of athletes from over a hundred countries were hosted in Türkiye between September 29 and October 2 for the 4th World Nomad Games.

The contestants competed in traditional games such as horseback archery, pahlavani and flight shooting among others.

The organisers said the idea of the event was to put on display the historic nomadic traditions.

Originally envisioned a decade ago in 2012, the first three editions of the nomad games were hosted by Kyrgyzstan in 2014, 2016 and 2018. The widespread Covid-19 pandemic prolonged the staging of the fourth edition.

The Turkish Ministry of Youth and Sports, the World Ethnosport Confederation, Turkish Traditional Sports Federation and the secretariat of the Organisation of Turkic States cooperated as a part of the organising committee for this year’s edition.

Diplomacy through sport

Türkiye was at the centre of another international sporting festival in August, with the Islamic Solidarity Games seeing two weeks of fierce sporting rivalry among over 4,000 athletes from 56 Muslim countries in Konya.

Bilal Erdogan, president of the World Ethnosport Confederation, in an interview to TRT World during the launch presser of the event said “this is a mission for Türkiye”.

“We are in the middle of everything,” he said. “We need to take this advantage to unite people, to bring people together for various reasons and purposes.”

And sports provided for just a platform to make it happen.