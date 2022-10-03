The Somali government has announced a top Al Shabaab terrorist, who had a $3 million US bounty on his head, has been killed in a joint air strike in southern Somalia.

The drone strike on October 1, launched by the Somali army and international security partners, killed Abdullahi Yare near the coastal town of Haramka, the ministry of information said in a statement dated Sunday but posted online on Monday.

"This leader... was the head preacher of the group and one of the most notorious members of the Shabab group," it said.

"He was former head of the Shura council and the group's director for finances," the ministry said, referring to a powerful consultation body within Al Shabaab.

A co-founder of the Al Qaeda-linked group, Yare was believed to be next in line to take over the leadership of the movement from its ailing chief Ahmed Diriye, according to the ministry.

"His elimination is like a thorn removed from Somalia as a nation," the ministry said.

Yare was one of seven leaders named by the United States on its most-wanted list in 2012. Washington offered three million dollars for his capture.

READ MORE:Al Shabab suicide bomber targets Somalian military

Joint operations