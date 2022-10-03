Iranian students have clashed with security forces at a top Tehran university amid the wave of unrest sparked by the death of a young woman in the custody of the country's morality police, state media and rights groups have said.

Public anger has flared since authorities announced on September 16 the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who had been held for allegedly wearing a hijab headscarf in an improper way.

Concern grew over violence at Sharif University of Technology overnight where riot police confronted hundreds of students, using tear gas and paintball and carrying weapons that shoot non-lethal steel pellets, local media reported on Monday.

"Woman, life, liberty," students shouted, as well as "students prefer death to humiliation", the Iranian Mehr news agency reported, adding that the country's science minister later came to speak to the students in an effort to calm the situation.

The Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights posted video apparently showing Iranian police on motorcycles pursuing running students in an underground car park and, in a separate clip, taking away detainees whose heads were covered in black cloth bags.

READ MORE:Scores killed in Iran's Mahsa Amini protests – rights group

Concerns grow