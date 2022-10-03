The death toll from a suicide bomb attack on an education centre in the Afghan capital last week has risen to at least 43, the United Nations mission in Afghanistan has said.

"Forty three killed. 83 wounded. Girls & young women were the main victims," the UN mission said in a tweet on Monday, adding that casualties were expected to rise further.

A suicide bomber blew himself up next to women at a study hall in a Kabul neighbourhood on Friday, home to the Shia Muslim Hazara community.

The bomber detonated as hundreds of students were sitting a practice test ahead of an entrance exam for university admissions.

No group has so far claimed responsibility, but the Daesh — which considers Shias as heretics — has carried out several deadly attacks in the area targeting girls, schools and mosques.

