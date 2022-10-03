Oil has jumped as OPEC+ considers a cut to output this week, while Asia shares were mixed with holidays in the Asia-Pacific region likely to result in thin trading.

US crude rose 3.01 percent to $81.88 a barrel on Monday after OPEC+ sources told Reuters oil production could be cut by between 500,000 and one million barrels a day.

Brent crude rose 2.95 percent to $87.65 per barrel.

On the first trading day of the quarter, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.43 percent, on course to decline for a fourth straight session.

In Australia, where some states are observing a public holiday, the S&P/ASX 200 index fell 0.15 percent.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 0.64 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 index, however, was up 0.72 percent after upbeat quarterly earnings from Mimasu Semiconductor boosted chip shares.

South Korea has a national holiday on Monday, while China has just entered Golden Week and Hong Kong has a holiday on Tuesday.

"Given the holidays, trading is likely to be thin," ING's regional head of research Robert Carnell said in a note.

