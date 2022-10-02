TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's first lady hosts Ukrainian counterpart in Istanbul
"Together we will heal wounds of Ukrainian people, particularly women and children who are victims of war" - Emine Erdogan assures Türkiye's support to Ukraine.
The Ukrainian first lady stressed that the Türkiye-brokered grain agreement saved the world from a major food crisis. / AA
Karya Naz Balkiz
October 2, 2022

Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan has hosted her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska in Istanbul amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I was happy to host my dear friend Olena Zelenska, the wife of the President of Ukraine, in Istanbul," Emine Erdogan said on Twitter on Sunday.

On the victims of the conflict in Ukraine, Erdogan said: "I believe that together we will heal the wounds of the Ukrainian people, particularly women and children who are victims of war."

She added that Ankara would maintain its long-time diplomatic efforts for peace.

During her visit, Zelenska shared information about the latest developments in Ukraine, as well as the work of the Olena Zelenska Foundation.

Expressing her thanks for Türkiye hosting 1,300 orphaned Ukrainian children, Zelenska requested Ankara takes in 200 children with special needs and assist in their evacuation.

Pointing out the rise in health care needs due to the conflict with Russia, Zelenska also asked Emine Erdogan for support in supplying ambulances and baby incubators.

READ MORE:Türkiye won't recognise Russia's annexation of Ukrainian lands

Grain corridor

The first lady of Ukraine also praised Ankara's diplomacy in securing the Black Sea maritime corridor for Ukraine to export its grain to the rest of the world, as well as a recent prisoner swap between Moscow and Kiev.

She added that the grain corridor in particular saved the world from a major food crisis.

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN has been set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

READ MORE: Erdogan to Putin: Give talks another chance to end Ukraine conflict

SOURCE:AA
