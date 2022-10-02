Turkish first lady Emine Erdogan has hosted her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska in Istanbul amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"I was happy to host my dear friend Olena Zelenska, the wife of the President of Ukraine, in Istanbul," Emine Erdogan said on Twitter on Sunday.

On the victims of the conflict in Ukraine, Erdogan said: "I believe that together we will heal the wounds of the Ukrainian people, particularly women and children who are victims of war."

She added that Ankara would maintain its long-time diplomatic efforts for peace.

During her visit, Zelenska shared information about the latest developments in Ukraine, as well as the work of the Olena Zelenska Foundation.

Expressing her thanks for Türkiye hosting 1,300 orphaned Ukrainian children, Zelenska requested Ankara takes in 200 children with special needs and assist in their evacuation.

Pointing out the rise in health care needs due to the conflict with Russia, Zelenska also asked Emine Erdogan for support in supplying ambulances and baby incubators.

