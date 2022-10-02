OPEC+ will consider an oil output cut of more than a million barrels per day (bpd) when it meets on October 5, OPEC sources have told Reuters.

Sunday's figure is slightly above estimates for a cut given last week, which ranged between 500,000 bpd and 1 million bpd.

The meeting to consider a reduction in global oil supply is happening at a time when governments around the world are struggling to control runaway inflation. A cut in supply leads to a rise in petroleum prices for consumers.

Wednesday's face-to-face meeting of the 13 OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia and its 10 allied members headed by Russia will be the first in the Austrian capital since the spring of 2020.

"It is a meeting that is taking place at a very interesting global time," one of the sources said.