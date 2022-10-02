Denmark says that the Nord Stream 1 natural gas pipeline system has stopped leaking, a day after officials said that gas coming out of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 appears to have stopped.

This means that gas is no longer bubbling out of the multiple leaks in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipeline systems, which had sent governments searching for the culprit behind the raptures.

“The Nord Stream AG company has informed the Danish Energy Agency that a stable pressure now appears to have been achieved on the two Nord Stream 1 pipelines," the Danish agency tweeted on Sunday.

"This indicates that the blowout of gas from the last two leaks has now also been completed.”

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday that it was technically possible to restore the ruptured offshore infrastructure of Nord Stream pipelines, the Russian state-owned TASS news agency reported.

"There have never been such incidents. Of course, there are technical possibilities to restore the infrastructure, it takes time and appropriate funds. I am sure that appropriate possibilities will be found," he said.

Methane leaks

A total of four leaks were discovered on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in the Baltic Sea near Denmark and Sweden last week.