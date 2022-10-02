Bulgarians have begun casting their ballots in a general election - the fourth in 18 months - marked by a raging war nearby, political instability, and economic hardships in the European Union's poorest member.

Polling stations opened at 7 am local time (0400 GMT) on Sunday.

First exit poll results will be announced after polls close at 8 pm local time (1700 GMT) and preliminary results are expected on Monday.

Surveys ahead of the vote suggest that up to eight parties could muster the 4 percent threshold to enter a fragmented parliament where populist and pro-Russia groups could increase their representation.

Turnout is expected to be low due to voters’ apathy and disillusionment with politicians unable to cobble together a viable government coalition.

The early election comes after a fragile coalition led by pro-Western Prime Minister Kiril Petkov lost a no-confidence vote in June.

He claimed afterward that Moscow used “hybrid war” tactics to bring the government down as it refused to pay gas bills in rubles and ordered a massive expulsion of Russian diplomats from Bulgaria.

GERB party in the lead