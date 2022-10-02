WORLD
2 MIN READ
'Heart-wrenching': Dozens of pilgrims killed in trailer crash in India
The trailer was carrying around 50 people, mostly women and children, when the incident happened in Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh.
'Heart-wrenching': Dozens of pilgrims killed in trailer crash in India
Traffic accidents are frequent in India with more than 150,000 people killed last year / AFP
Shereena QaziShereena Qazi
October 2, 2022

A tractor pulling a trolley packed with religious pilgrims in India overturned and plunged into a pond, killing 26 and seriously injuring 16, officials said.

The trailer was carrying around 50 people, mostly women and children, when the incident happened in Kanpur in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, senior local official Sudheer Kumar said.

"Twenty-six people died in the incident," Kumar said.

Traffic accidents are frequent in India with more than 150,000 people killed last year, or over 400 per day, according to official statistics which are likely an underestimate.

People being transported on tractor trailers is also common, particularly in rural areas, on often poorly maintained roads where there is scant regard for safety and traffic regulations.

RECOMMENDED

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences after the latest incident which happened as the tractor was on its way back from a Hindu temple.

"Distressed by the tractor-trolley mishap took place in Kanpur. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones and prayers with the injured," Modi tweeted.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said this kind of vehicle -- a tractor pulling a large cart -- should be used only to transport farm goods and freight, not people, according to The Hindu newspaper.

"The road accident in Kanpur district is very heart-wrenching," he said.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Death toll from crane collapse at Thailand rail project reaches 28
US State Department official says Venezuela freeing Americans is an 'important step'
US civil rights pioneer Claudette Colvin dies aged 86
ICJ hears detailed accounts of violence against Rohingya in Myanmar
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Over 400 prisoners freed in Venezuela — top lawmaker
Iran official calls Trump and Netanyahu 'main killers of the people of Iran'
ASELSAN tops $30B valuation, becomes Türkiye's most valuable firm
Guterres warns he may take Israel to world court over UNRWA
Qatar urges swift launch of Gaza ceasefire’s second phase
Oil prices rise on potential Iran supply disruption
Extreme cold deaths in Gaza rise to 24, including 21 children, as winter deepens humanitarian crisis
US designates Muslim Brotherhood chapters in Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan as 'terrorists'
Israeli lawmakers push bill to allow execution of Palestinian prisoners by hanging
Greenland PM: We choose Denmark over US