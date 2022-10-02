Dozens of Florida residents left their flooded and splintered homes by boat and by air, while authorities in South Carolina and North Carolina began taking stock of their losses in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

The death toll from the storm, one of the strongest hurricanes by wind speed to ever hit the US, grew to more than four dozen, with 47 deaths confirmed in Florida, four in North Carolina and three in Cuba.

Reports of additional fatalities in Florida were still emerging county by county - pointing to a far higher final toll.

The bulk of the deaths confirmed in Florida were from drowning in storm waters, but others from Ian’s tragic aftereffects.

An older couple died when they lost power and their oxygen machines shut off, authorities said.

The storm weakened on Saturday as it rolled into the mid-Atlantic, but not before it washed out bridges and piers, hurdled massive boats into buildings onshore and sheared roofs off homes, leaving hundreds of thousands without power.

Elsewhere, South Carolina’s Pawleys Island - a beach community roughly 75 miles (115 kilometers) up the coast from Charleston - was among the places hardest hit.

Power remained knocked out to at least half of the island Saturday.