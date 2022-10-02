Several thousand people have marched in Montreal and other Canadian cities in solidarity with protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of Iran's police.

In Canada, public broadcaster CBC on Saturday showed images from Toronto of motorists honking their support for demonstrators lining a five-kilometre stretch of road, wearing "Justice for Mahsa Amini" t-shirts and waving Iranian flags on the end of hockey sticks.

Thousands have also come out for solidarity rallies in several Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Toronto and the capital Ottawa.

In Montreal, several women cut their hair as a crowd of more than 10,000 waved placards that read "Justice" and "No to Islamic Republic," while chanting "Say her name. Say her name."

"It was for the Iranian women who are fighting for their freedom, for their lives in Iran," a 30-year-old expatriate who only gave her name as Sin told the AFP news agency after chopping off her long dark locks.

She described cutting off her hair that flowed almost to the middle of her back as "nothing compared to" what women in Iran have endured.

March co-organiser Nima Machouf, 57, added it was important to "be a voice for people in Iran and carry their message" to the world.

