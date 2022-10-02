Sunday, October 2, 2022

Germany, Denmark, Norway to give Ukraine howitzers

Germany, Denmark and Norway have agreed to supply Ukraine with 16 armoured howitzer artillery systems from next year, as Kiev seeks heavier weapons to boost its fightback against Russia.

The announcement came after German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht visited Ukraine this weekend for the first time since Moscow's invasion in February.

Germany, Denmark and Norway had agreed to jointly finance the procurement of the Slovakian Zuzana-2 guns at a cost of $90.2 million (92 million euros), said the defence ministry in Berlin.

Putin moves to legalise annexation

Russian President Vladimir Putin has submitted to parliament a draft constitutional law on the admission of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions to the Russian Federation, state media reported.

The Russian state media also reported that parliamentary elections in the four annexed regions will be held on a single voting day in September 2023.

The ruble has been declared the monetary unit in the regions, however, the Ukrainian hryvnia will be allowed to be used until December 31.

NATO urge support for Ukraine

Heads of nine European NATO members have issued a joint statement backing a path to membership for Ukraine after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy applied for fast-track NATO membership on Friday in response to Russia's annexation.

The leaders of Czechia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland, Romania and Slovakia said they “firmly stood behind the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit decision concerning Ukraine’s future membership,” at which NATO members welcomed Ukraine and Georgia’s aspirations to join.

The nine countries, fearful that Russia could target them next if it isn't stopped in Ukraine, also called on all 30 NATO nations to "substantially increase" military aid for Kiev.

Ukraine advance in Lyman shows it can push back Russian forces -NATO chief

Ukraine's capture of a city within territory of Russia's declared annexation demonstrates that Ukrainians are making progress and able to push back against Russian forces, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has said.

Stoltenberg said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press" the best way to counter Russia's proclaimed annexation of parts of Ukraine is to continue supporting the government in Kiev.