Far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and leftist front-runner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have attracted thousands of supporters to their final campaign rallies in a last-ditch bid for votes on the eve of Brazil's polarising presidential election.

Bolsonaro, the 67-year-old president known for his gloves-off style, led one of his trademark motorcycle rallies from the north side of Sao Paulo to the city's Ibirapuera park on Saturday.

He grinned and waved at the head of a battalion of bikers decked out in black leather and the yellow and green of the flag as the crowd chanted: "Lula, thief, your place is in prison!"

About five kilometres from there, Lula, the 76-year-old ex-president who left office in 2010 with an unprecedented 87-percent approval rating, held his own rally on the economic capital's main avenue, Avenida Paulista.

A sea of red-clad supporters waved banners reading "Lula 2022" and shouting: "Jair, time to go!"

In line with campaigning rules, neither man addressed their supporters. Both rallies dispersed without incident.

A CNT/MDA poll published on Saturday said Lula would win 48.3 percent of the valid votes in Sunday's election, putting him statistically within reach of taking half of the votes, which would avoid a bruising run-off. The poll has a margin of error of 2.2 percentage points.

High tensions ahead of Sunday's election

With the country deeply divided, tension is running high heading into the election which Lula is gunning to win outright, without the need for a runoff on October 30.