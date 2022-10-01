A day after junior military officers toppled Burkina Faso's junta leader Paul Henri Damiba, the army issued a statement, dismissing the "coup" claim by the officers as an "internal crisis" within the military.

The weekend has been intense for the western African nation where a raging militancy has become a headache for successive regimes.

In January this year, lieutenant colonel Damiba deposed the elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore in a coup, which followed heavy casualties suffered by poorly equipped soldiers in militant attacks.

Later, Damiba agreed to a democratic transition with the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Under a deal, the constitutional order was supposed to be restored by July 2024.

But on Friday soldiers led by 34-year-old Captain Ibrahim Traore said they have taken over the government.

Earlier on Saturday, Traore's men alleged that Damiba was hiding at a French military base and planning a counteroffensive from there.

Hours later, the military's statement came out.

"Following an internal crisis within the national armed forces, a few units have taken control of some arteries of the city of Ouagadougou, demanding the departure of Lieutenant-Colonel Damiba. Dialogue is ongoing," the army's general staff said in a statement.

France, the former colonial power in Burkina Faso, has denied any involvement.