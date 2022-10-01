WORLD
3 MIN READ
Nord Stream 2 gas leak stops
The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which carry Russian natural gas to Europe, were leaking after underwater explosions.
Nord Stream 2 gas leak stops
The source of the explosions has remained a mystery. / AP
Karya Naz BalkizKarya Naz Balkiz
October 1, 2022

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline has stopped leaking gas under the Baltic Sea because an equilibrium has been reached between the gas and water pressure.

"The water pressure has more or less closed the pipeline so that the gas which is inside can't go out," Nord Stream 2 spokesperson Ulrich Lissek said on Saturday.

"The conclusion is that there is still gas in the pipeline," he added. Asked how much gas was believed to be in the pipeline, Lissek said: "That is the one-million-dollar question."

The Danish Energy Agency also reported that pressure appears to have stabilised in the pipeline.

“This indicates that the leaking of gas in this pipeline has ceased,” the agency said.

Information on the status of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline leak, which was significantly larger, was not immediately available.

READ MORE: Baltic pipeline gash may mark 'biggest single methane leak' ever detected

'A deliberate act'

The Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which connect Russia to Germany, have been at the centre of geopolitical tensions as Russia cut gas supplies to Europe in suspected retaliation against Western sanctions following Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

RECOMMENDED

While the pipelines are not currently in operation, they both still contain gas before they fell victim to apparent sabotage, producing four leaks.

A Danish-Swedish report released on Friday concluded the leaks were caused by underwater explosions corresponding to hundreds of kilogrammes of explosives.

"All available information indicates that those explosions are the result of a deliberate act," the countries said.

The source of the explosions has remained a mystery, however, with both Moscow and Washington denying responsibility.

Danish authorities had said the leaks would continue until the gas in the pipelines is exhausted, which is expected to occur on Sunday.

The Swedish coastguard said late on Friday that the leaks on Nord Stream 2 showed signs of weakening due to the exhaustion of the gas contained in the pipes.

The leak on Nord Stream 1 had also started to weaken on Friday, with surface diameter down to 600 metres, down from between 900 and 1,000 metres on Monday.

READ MORE: Germany, Denmark, Sweden form unit to probe pipeline blasts

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X
New Zealand warned Pacific neighbour of Iran, Russia linked oil-smuggling 'shadow fleet'