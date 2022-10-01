Germany is set to form a joint investigation unit with Denmark and Sweden to probe the apparent "sabotage" against the underwater Nord Stream gas pipelines from Russia.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told the weekly Bild am Sonntag on Saturday that she had agreed with her fellow interior ministers that the work would be conducted by a "joint investigation team under EU law" with staff from the three countries.

"All indications point to an act of sabotage against the North Stream pipelines," she was quoted as saying. She added the team would bring in expertise from "the navy, police and intelligence services".

Authorities are practising "increased vigilance" to protect Germany's energy infrastructure but said there were "no concrete threat indications for German sites – as of now".

Caused by saboteurs