WORLD
2 MIN READ
Lebanon receives US proposal on maritime border dispute with Israel
A meeting between Lebanese President Michel Aoun and US Ambassador Dorothy Shea has resulted in a proposed solution to the maritime border dispute with Israel.
Lebanon receives US proposal on maritime border dispute with Israel
Lebanon and Israel are locked in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometres. / AA
By Sara SLEIMAN
October 1, 2022

Lebanon said it has received a letter from US mediator Amos Hochstein regarding a proposed solution to a maritime border dispute with Israel.

Lebanon and Israel are locked in a dispute over a maritime area of 860 square kilometres, according to maps sent by both countries to the UN in 2011.

The area is rich in natural gas and oil. Starting in 2020, five sessions of indirect negotiations have been held on the issue under UN sponsorship and US mediation, with the latest round held in May 2021.

READ MORE:Israel to launch gas production in contested field with Lebanon

Saturday's proposal came during a meeting between Lebanese President Michel Aoun and US Ambassador Dorothy Shea in the capital Beirut.

RECOMMENDED

A statement by the Lebanese Presidency said Aoun received a "letter from Hochstein regarding proposals on demarcation of southern maritime border".

The statement, however, did not provide any further details about the US proposal.

Last month, Lebanese officials cited “progress” in US-mediated talks on maritime border demarcation with Israel.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X