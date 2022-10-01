Latvians head to the polls with victory expected for centrist parties that have vowed to continue backing Ukraine and beefing up national security.

Polls ahead of Saturday's general election have shown a weakening of populists, conservatives and the social-democratic party, Harmony, which usually has strong support from Latvia's large Russian-speaking minority.

Political expert Marcis Krastins said Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins was "most likely" to win, depending on how many smaller parties supporting him get past the five percent threshold for entering parliament.

"Russians invading Ukraine helps Karins to secure voters in Latvia because in such times people tend to rally around the flag," he said.

Karins's New Unity Party topped one recent opinion poll with 13.3 percent.

Harmony, which has come first in recent elections but has lacked enough allies to govern the Baltic state, got 5.1 percent.

READ MORE:Latvia brings down Soviet-era monument's obelisk in capital