The ruptures on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline system under the Baltic Sea have led to what is likely the biggest single release of climate-damaging methane ever recorded, the United Nations Environment Programme has said.

A huge plume of highly concentrated methane, a greenhouse gas far more potent but shorter-lived than carbon dioxide, was detected in an analysis this week of satellite imagery by researchers associated with UNEP's International Methane Emissions Observatory, or IMEO, the organisation said on Friday.

"This is really bad, most likely the largest emission event ever detected," Manfredi Caltagirone, head of the IMEO for UNEP, told the Reuters news agency.

"This is not helpful in a moment when we absolutely need to reduce emissions."

Researchers at GHGSat, which uses satellites to monitor methane emissions, estimated the leak rate from one of four rupture points was 22,920 kilogrammes per hour. That is equivalent to burning about 630,000 pounds of coal every hour, GHGSat said in a statement.

"This rate is very high, especially considering its four days following the initial breach," the company said.

On Friday, a spokesperson for Russian gas giant Gazprom said 800 million cubic metres of natural gas had escaped after explosions hit two pipelines under the North Sea.

Sergei Kupriyanov reportedly told a session of the United Nations via video link that the volume of escaped gas was equivalent to three months of supply for Denmark.

READ MORE: West bombed Nord Stream 2, caused gas pipeline leaks: Putin