The global semiconductor industry will be impacted if China and Taiwan enter into a military confrontation, an expert on US national security strategy has said, adding Washington doesn't have a quick solution to avoid dependence on Taiwan's chip industry.

The US does not have any "short-term solution to dependence on Taiwan's industry at this moment," Melaine Sisson, who focuses on the integration of Artificial Intelligence into warfighting and enterprise operations at the US Department of Defence, said on Friday during a discussion hosted by Brookings Institute.

Insisting that "the US Chips Act is not a direct response" to Beijing's current activities surrounding Taiwan, Sisson said, "the $52 billion incentive to manufacturing in the United States is not going to solve anything in the near term."

"It's a first step and a long-term approach."

Also on Friday, the US hosted a preliminary meeting of a working group, dubbed 'Chip 4', to discuss semiconductor supply chain resilience and cooperation.

The group includes Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, the world's largest contract chip maker, South Korean memory chip giants Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix, and key Japanese suppliers of semiconductor materials and equipment.

Washington has vowed to continue to deepen its "unofficial ties" with Taiwan. The island is claimed by China, which calls it a breakaway province. Taiwan says it's independent and has diplomatic ties with over a dozen countries.

The tension between Beijing and Taipei soared when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in August.

China immediately conducted large-scale military exercises around Taiwan that included firing missiles and blockading Taiwan Strait.

