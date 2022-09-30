Iran has said that nine foreigners were arrested over deadly street protests sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, as demonstrations across the country entered the third week amid gunfire.

On Friday, Iranian security forces opened fire on angry protesters, foreign-based opposition media reported.

Iran's intelligence ministry said "nine foreign nationals from Germany, Poland, Italy, France, the Netherlands, Sweden, etc. were arrested at or behind the scene of riots", along with 256 members of outlawed opposition groups.

Dozens have been killed in a crackdown on protests that erupted when Amini died in custody three days after her arrest by the morality police in Tehran.

In the southwestern city of Ahvaz, security forces fired tear gas to disperse scores of people who streamed onto the streets jeering and shouting anti-government slogans, in another video shared by the channel.

In Zahedan, near Iran's southeastern border with Pakistan, men braved gunfire as they stoned a police station, other footage shared by the channel showed.

State media said police in Zahedan had returned fire when they came under attack by gunmen, while Ahmad Taheri, the Sistan-Baluchestan provincial police chief, said three police stations were attacked.

"A number of police members as well as passers-by have been injured in the exchange of fire," the state broadcaster said.

READ MORE:Iran ups pressure on celebrities, media over Mahsa Amini protests