The US announced new sanctions on Russia after President Vladimir Putin moved to formally annex additional Ukrainian territories in an action the Biden administration said was a "fraudulent" land grab.

In defiance of Putin's announcement, President Joe Biden said the US "will always honour Ukraine’s internationally recognised borders," and will continue to help Kiev "regain control of its territory by strengthening its hand militarily and diplomatically."

Biden said the new tranche of sanctions on Russia, taken in coordination with US allies, "will impose costs on individuals and entities -- inside and outside of Russia -- that provide political or economic support to illegal attempts to change the status of Ukrainian territory."

"We will rally the international community to both denounce these moves and to hold Russia accountable," he said in a statement.

"We will continue to provide Ukraine with the equipment it needs to defend itself, undeterred by Russia’s brazen effort to redraw the borders of its neighbour. And I look forward to signing legislation from Congress that will provide an additional $12 billion to support Ukraine," he added.

Violation of international law

Biden was referring to a stopgap spending bill that the House of Representatives is poised to pass on Friday that includes billions of dollars in additional funding for Ukraine.

Putin earlier on Friday announced the annexation of four Ukrainian regions -- Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia -- in violation of international law.