Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed treaties to annex parts of Ukraine, defying international law.

In a speech prior to the signing ceremony on Friday, the Russian president said Moscow would use "all available means" to protect the newly incorporated regions.

He also urged Ukraine to sit down for peace talks but immediately insisted he won’t discuss handing them back, opening a new escalatory phase of his seven-month offensive on the country.

Kiev and the West have rejected what they see as a "land-grab" in Ukraine. The European Union’s 27 member states said they will never recognise the illegal referendums that Russia organised “as a pretext for this further violation of Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

In a Kremlin ceremony at the ornate St. George's Hall to herald the annexation of the occupied parts of Ukraine, Putin accused the West of fuelling the hostilities as part of what he said is a plan to turn Russia into a “colony” and a “crowds of slaves.” The hardening of his position, in the conflict that has killed and wounded tens of thousands of people, further cranked up tensions, already at levels unseen since the Cold War.

The European Union immediately responded to Putin’s latest step with a joint statement rejecting and condemning “the illegal annexation” of the four regions: Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine vowed to continue fighting.

“We don’t pay attention to those whose time to take pills has come. The army is working, Ukraine is united — only moving forward,” said Andrii Yermak, head of the presidential office.

Stern warning