Türkiye’s National Intelligence Organisation (MIT) has captured 18 Daesh terrorists, along with one dead, in northern Syria, security sources have said.

During the operations, in addition to the captured terrorists, many explosives, weapons and ammunition were also seized sources said on Friday.

The Daesh terror group reportedly formed a special cell to mount high-profile attacks on Turkish institutions in northern Syria, especially against Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) soldiers on a counter-terrorist operation, said the sources, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

With MIT support, local security forces affiliated with the opposition Free Syrian Army carried out operations in the areas of Türkiye’s counter-terrorist operations Euphrates Shield and Peace Spring.

The captured terrorists also admitted that they did intense reconnaissance on Turkish bases and Turkish institutions in Syria, followed the daily routines of Turkish army vehicles in Syria, and launched four attempted attacks on those vehicles in August and September.

