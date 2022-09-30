Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has told Athens that "hiding behind the EU will be of no use", calling on Greece to abide by international law.

Amid repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, Ankara has sent a letter to the UN and NATO chiefs, the EU foreign policy chief and 25 EU capitals, addressing possible solutions to disputes in the Aegean Sea.

Cavusoglu, speaking at a press conference in Türkiye's southwestern Mugla province on Friday, said Greece's response to the letter was "weak" and lacked "legal argument".

Türkiye, a NATO member for over 70 years, has complained of repeated provocative actions and rhetoric by Greece in the region in recent months, including arming islands near Turkish shores that are demilitarised under treaty, saying that such moves frustrate its good faith and efforts for peace.

Cavusoglu also said the latest move by the US to lift arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration was a "reward" for "leaning away from Russia."

He stressed the move has disrupted balanced policy on the island and made the US completely pro-Greek Cypriot.

On September 16, the US State Department announced the lifting of the arms embargo on the Greek Cypriot administration.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry condemned the move, saying it is “in contradiction to the principle of equality of the two sides on the island, and will further strengthen the Greek Cypriot side’s intransigence, will negatively affect the efforts to resettle the Cyprus issue, and will lead to an arms race on the island, harming peace and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

