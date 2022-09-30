WORLD
3 MIN READ
Mexico accused of hindering new probe into student disappearances
Elements of government have interfered with troubled investigation into 2014 disappearances of 43 students, experts tell of one of Mexico's most notorious human rights scandals.
Mexico accused of hindering new probe into student disappearances
Relatives of 43 missing students take part in a news conference held by members of a team of international independent experts on the disappeared students. / Reuters
Baba UmarBaba Umar
September 30, 2022

A panel of experts has accused Mexico's government of blocking prosecutions in the 2014 disappearances of 43 student teachers, dealing a blow to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who vowed to clear up the case.

The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) said on Thursday elements of the government had interfered with the troubled probe into one of Mexico's most notorious human rights scandals.

"The concrete facts, categorically, are that there have been efforts to hold up the investigations," Angela Buitrago, one of the four GIEI members, told a news conference.

After taking office in 2018, Lopez Obrador created a truth commission to examine the suspected abduction and massacre of 43 students in the southwestern city of Iguala.

He appointed a special prosecutor and renewed the mandate of the GIEI, which the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights formed in 2014.

His government's latest report, presented last month, called the disappearances a "state crime."

The findings led to the first charges against a former high-ranking official, ex-Attorney General Jesus Murillo, and more than 80 arrest orders for military, police and government officials as well as others.

RECOMMENDED

Yet in subsequent weeks, 21 arrest warrants were withdrawn, the GIEI said, and the special prosecutor for the case resigned over what Lopez Obrador called disagreements on the procedure.

'Risk conviction will not be reached'

The Mexican Attorney General's office did not respond to a request for comment on the GIEI's criticisms.

GIEI member Francisco Cox said arrest orders were cancelled by officials unfamiliar with the case who did not inform the special prosecutor, creating the impression that the reason was "unrelated to the investigation."

Cox also flagged concern over the arguments presented against Murillo, saying investigators had failed to include evidence that pointed toward his guilt.

"There is a risk a conviction will not be reached," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, Lopez Obrador restated his commitment to uncovering the truth and punishing those responsible, saying officials would prosecute "as long as they have evidence."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Rights groups warn Israel's execution bill will legalise state killing of Palestinians
Ailing astronaut forces early return in NASA’s first-ever space station medical evacuation
Officials signal no decision as US weighs Iran military options
Italy’s Meloni calls to ‘defend free international order’ as she begins three-day Japan visit
Russia expels British diplomat over spying allegations
Macron convenes an emergency meeting to discuss the situations in Greenland and Iran
Finnish PM supports social media ban for children under 15, citing decline in physical activity
China's 'Are You Dead?' app goes viral as young people seek a one-tap proof of life
Israeli air strikes, artillery fire continue across Gaza despite ceasefire
Here's what happened around Iran in past 24 hours
Thousands march in Caracas calling for Maduro's release amid US military intervention
European military mission set to start in Greenland
YPG terror group failed to honour April agreement in Aleppo: Syrian president
Ugandans vote in high-stakes election under internet blackout as Museveni seeks seventh term
Grok won't follow prompts to undress images in places where it's illegal: X