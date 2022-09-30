A panel of experts has accused Mexico's government of blocking prosecutions in the 2014 disappearances of 43 student teachers, dealing a blow to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who vowed to clear up the case.

The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) said on Thursday elements of the government had interfered with the troubled probe into one of Mexico's most notorious human rights scandals.

"The concrete facts, categorically, are that there have been efforts to hold up the investigations," Angela Buitrago, one of the four GIEI members, told a news conference.

After taking office in 2018, Lopez Obrador created a truth commission to examine the suspected abduction and massacre of 43 students in the southwestern city of Iguala.

He appointed a special prosecutor and renewed the mandate of the GIEI, which the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights formed in 2014.

His government's latest report, presented last month, called the disappearances a "state crime."

The findings led to the first charges against a former high-ranking official, ex-Attorney General Jesus Murillo, and more than 80 arrest orders for military, police and government officials as well as others.