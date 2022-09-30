Russia is set to annex four occupied regions of Ukraine at a lavish Kremlin ceremony that follows a threat by President Vladimir Putin to use nuclear weapons in their defence.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters late on Thursday that the annexations would be formalised at the ceremony and Putin would deliver a "major" speech.

It comes after foreign leaders critical of Russia voiced their opposition to the plan, with US President Joe Biden saying the United States would "never, never, never" recognise Russian sovereignty over the territories — Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine's south, and Donetsk and Luhansk in the east.

In a presidential decree issued on Thursday evening, Putin said he had recognised the independence of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, paving the way for Moscow to claim the territories.

Russia recognised the independence of the two other regions it is preparing to annex — Donetsk and Luhansk — at the end of February.

The Kremlin's atomic threats have not deterred a sweeping Ukrainian counter-offensive, which has been pushing back Russian troops in the east.

Kiev's forces are on the doorstep of the Donetsk region town of Lyman, which Moscow's forces pummelled for weeks before capturing it this summer.

'No place in modern world'