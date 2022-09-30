Brazil's leading presidential candidates have traded accusations of corruption in the last debate before the election, with little discussion of proposals to govern the South American country.

Incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday called his leftist rival, former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, the boss of a criminal gang that ran a "kleptocracy" during his two-term presidency 2003-2010.

Lula, who has a comfortable double-digit lead going into the first round of voting, called Bolsonaro a "shameless" liar whose government had covered up graft in the purchase of vaccines during the Covid-19 pandemic that killed more than 680,000 Brazilians.

He told Bolsonaro to "look in the mirror" if he wanted to see corruption, notably citing graft allegations against his senator son Flavio and his ex-education minister, accused of demanding kickbacks for influential evangelical churches.

Lula leading race

Centrist candidate Simone Tebet, of the Brazilian Democratic Movement party scolded both men for exchanging personal attacks instead of focusing on proposals to solve the high unemployment and rising hunger in the country.