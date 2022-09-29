The Turkish president in a phone conversation called on his Russian counterpart to give negotiations another chance to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Thursday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's willingness to play a facilitator role to help end the war in Ukraine and called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to give negotiations with Ukraine another chance.

During the talk, Erdogan also expressed pleasure over the successful Moscow-Kiev prisoner swap as well as the functionality of the Istanbul deal on grain exports.

Extension of the grain export deal is a common interest, the Turkish president said on the grain export mechanism which will expire in November and added that efforts also continue on the export of Russian grain and fertilisers.

Annexation issue

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February.