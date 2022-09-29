TÜRKİYE
Erdogan to Putin: Give talks another chance to end Ukraine conflict
Türkiye's President Erdogan tells his Russian counterpart Putin that extension of the grain export mechanism is in the common interest.
President Erdogan stresses the need to take steps to reduce tensions in the region. / AA Archive
September 29, 2022

The Turkish president in a phone conversation called on his Russian counterpart to give negotiations another chance to end the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

According to a statement by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate on Thursday, Recep Tayyip Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's willingness to play a facilitator role to help end the war in Ukraine and called on his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to give negotiations with Ukraine another chance.

During the talk, Erdogan also expressed pleasure over the successful Moscow-Kiev prisoner swap as well as the functionality of the Istanbul deal on grain exports.

Extension of the grain export deal is a common interest, the Turkish president said on the grain export mechanism which will expire in November and added that efforts also continue on the export of Russian grain and fertilisers.

Annexation issue

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement on July 22 in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine conflict began in February. 

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

Erdogan pointed out the need for steps to reduce tensions in the region and said Russia is expected to take steps, particularly on the annexation of Ukraine's Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

The Ukrainian separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk and Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson held referendums Sept. 23-27 on joining Russia.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that more than 98 percent voted in favour of joining Russia.

The polls have been widely condemned by the international community, with European nations and the US calling them "sham" and saying they will not be recognised.

